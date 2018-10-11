Anthony Marwood, MBE, is a solo classical violinist, appearing in concerto performances worldwide with orchestras such as the Boston Symphony, LA Philharmonic, St Louis Symphony, the Philharmonia Orchestra, the UK's BBC orchestras, the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, New Zealand Symphony and the Sydney Symphony. He enjoys regular collaborations as soloist/director with orchestras such as the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, the Australian Chamber Orchestra, Les Violons du Roy in Quebec and the Irish Chamber Orchestra, of which he was Artistic Director from 2006-2011. From 1995-2012 he was a member of the Florestan Trio with Susan Tomes and Richard Lester. In 2006 he won the Royal Philharmonic Society's Instrumentalist of the Year Award and in the Queen's New Year's Honours List 2018 he was given an MBE. He was educated at King Edward VI Grammar School in Chelmsford, at the Royal Academy of Music and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, and studied with Emanuel Hurwitz and David Takeno.