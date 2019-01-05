Herobust
Herobust Biography (Wikipedia)
Hayden Jerome Kramer, better known by his stage name Herobust, is an American record producer and musician from Atlanta, Georgia. Kramer's hip-hop inspired bass music quickly garnered the attention of online media giants such as Rolling Stone, Vice, The Huffington Post and MTV.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Herobust Tracks
WTF (Khaos Remix)
Herobust
WTF (Khaos Remix)
WTF (Khaos Remix)
Giant Squiddim (Herobust VIP)
Herobust
Giant Squiddim (Herobust VIP)
Giant Squiddim (Herobust VIP)
Giant Squiddim
Herobust
Giant Squiddim
Giant Squiddim
WTF
Herobust
WTF
WTF
Vertebreaker (Habstrakt Remix)
Herobust
Vertebreaker (Habstrakt Remix)
Vertebreaker (Habstrakt Remix)
Vertebreaker (Habstrakt Remix)
Herobust
Vertebreaker (Habstrakt Remix)
Vertebreaker (Habstrakt Remix)
No Time (Pixel Terror remix)
Herobust
No Time (Pixel Terror remix)
No Time (Pixel Terror remix)
Debt 'N' Eight
Herobust
Debt 'N' Eight
Debt 'N' Eight
Move Mint (4B Remix)
Herobust
Move Mint (4B Remix)
Move Mint (4B Remix)
Bottle Swervice
Herobust
Bottle Swervice
Bottle Swervice
Touch
Two Fresh
Touch
Touch
Vertebreaker (Habstrakt Remix) x Gucci Gang (Remix)
Herobust
Vertebreaker (Habstrakt Remix) x Gucci Gang (Remix)
Vertebreaker (Habstrakt Remix) x Gucci Gang (Remix)
Skurt Reynolds
Herobust
Skurt Reynolds
Skurt Reynolds
Broccoli (Herobust Remix)
D.R.A.M
Broccoli (Herobust Remix)
Broccoli (Herobust Remix)
Performer
Pump This (Getter Remix)
SNAILS
Pump This (Getter Remix)
Pump This (Getter Remix)
Just Dawn Hue
Herobust
Just Dawn Hue
Just Dawn Hue
Dirt Heater Tea
Herobust
Dirt Heater Tea
Dirt Heater Tea
Vertebreaker
Herobust
Vertebreaker
Vertebreaker
Move Mint
Herobust
Move Mint
Move Mint
Dirty Work (Barely Alive Remix)
Herobust
Dirty Work (Barely Alive Remix)
Dirty Work (Barely Alive Remix)
No Time
Herobust
No Time
No Time
Move Mint (VIP)
Herobust
Move Mint (VIP)
Move Mint (VIP)
Pump This (Drezo Remix)
SNAILS
Pump This (Drezo Remix)
Pump This (Drezo Remix)
Dirty Work
Herobust
Dirty Work
Dirty Work
Status Busted (Hydroski Remix)
Herobust
Status Busted (Hydroski Remix)
Status Busted (Hydroski Remix)
Remix Artist
Vertebreaker (JSTJR Edit)
Herobust
Vertebreaker (JSTJR Edit)
Vertebreaker (JSTJR Edit)
Pony (heRobust remix)
Ginuwine
Pony (heRobust remix)
Pony (heRobust remix)
Pipette Up
Herobust
Pipette Up
Pipette Up
