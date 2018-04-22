Jamison Ross
Jamison Ross
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/80489831-50ce-4eaa-91e5-e5b7a059f827
Jamison Ross Biography (Wikipedia)
Jamison Ross is an American jazz drummer and vocalist. He is the winner of the 2012 Thelonious Monk International Jazz Drums Competition. Ross released his debut album Jamison on Concord Jazz on June 23, 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jamison Ross Tracks
Sort by
Everybody's Cryin' mercy
Jamison Ross
Everybody's Cryin' mercy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody's Cryin' mercy
Last played on
A Mellow Good Time
Jamison Ross
A Mellow Good Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My One And Only Love
Jamison Ross
My One And Only Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My One And Only Love
Last played on
These Things You Are To Me (Live Session)
Jamison Ross
These Things You Are To Me (Live Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
These Things You Are To Me (Live Session)
Last played on
Deep Down Florida
Jamison Ross
Deep Down Florida
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deep Down Florida
Last played on
Back to artist