Dick RosminiBorn 4 October 1936. Died 9 September 1995
Richard John "Dick" Rosmini (October 4, 1936 - September 9, 1995) was an American guitarist, at one time considered the best 12-string guitarist in the world. He was best known for his role in the American "folk revival" of the 1960s.
Goin' Baroque
Dick Rosmini
Goin' Baroque
Goin' Baroque
Experiments (Teac Home Recording)
Dick Rosmini
Experiments (Teac Home Recording)
Experiments (Teac Home Recording)
Shady Grove
Dick Rosmini
Shady Grove
Shady Grove
900 Miles
Dick Rosmini
900 Miles
900 Miles
