Moebius & Plank was a German electronic music duo consisting of musicians Dieter Moebius (also of the act Cluster) and Conny Plank. They recorded three albums between 1979 and 1986 as well as two additional albums, one a collaboration with Mani Neumeier and the other with Mayo Thompson. Plank died of cancer in 1987. Their final two albums were released posthumously in 1995 and 1998 respectively