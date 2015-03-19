Adolf JensenBorn 12 January 1837. Died 23 January 1879
Adolf Jensen
1837-01-12
Adolf Jensen Biography (Wikipedia)
Adolf Jensen (12 January 1837 – 23 January 1879) was a German pianist, composer and music teacher, and was the brother of Gustav Jensen (1843–1895) who was a violinist and composer.
