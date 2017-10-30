Hans JudenkönigBorn 1450. Died 22 February 1526
Hans Judenkönig
1450
Hans Judenkönig Biography (Wikipedia)
Hans Judenkönig (also Judenkunig or Judenkünig) (c. 1450 – 4 March 1526) was a German lutenist of the Renaissance. He was born in Schwäbisch Gmünd and died in Vienna.
He worked as a lutenist in the vicinity of the University of Vienna and was best known for his two lute books written for the self-teaching of a lay audience.
Hans Judenkönig Tracks
Der Hoftanz
Hans Juden Kunich & Elizabeth Kenny
Der Hoftanz
Der Hoftanz
Last played on
Hoff'dantz
Hans Judenkönig
Hoff'dantz
Hoff'dantz
Last played on
