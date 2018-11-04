Lil GreenBlues singer/songwriter. Born 22 December 1919. Died 14 April 1954
Lil Green
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1919-12-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/804283e2-1793-4f7d-8619-459b84b77376
Lil Green Biography (Wikipedia)
Lil Green (December 22, 1919 (some sources give 1901 or 1910) – April 14, 1954) was an American blues singer and songwriter. She was among the leading female rhythm and blues singers of the 1940s, with a sensual soprano voice, she possessed with an ability to bring power to ordinary material and compose superior songs of her own, with gospel singer R.H. Harris, lauding her beautiful voice, and her interpretation of religious songs
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lil Green Tracks
Sort by
In the dark
Lil Green
In the dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In the dark
Last played on
Romance In The Dark
Lil Green
Romance In The Dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Romance In The Dark
Last played on
Why Don't You Do Right?
Lil Green
Why Don't You Do Right?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Don't You Do Right?
Last played on
Why Don't You Do Right
Lil Green
Why Don't You Do Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Don't You Do Right
Last played on
Lil Green Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist