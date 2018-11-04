Lil Green (December 22, 1919 (some sources give 1901 or 1910) – April 14, 1954) was an American blues singer and songwriter. She was among the leading female rhythm and blues singers of the 1940s, with a sensual soprano voice, she possessed with an ability to bring power to ordinary material and compose superior songs of her own, with gospel singer R.H. Harris, lauding her beautiful voice, and her interpretation of religious songs