Glen Matlock (born 27 August 1956) is an English musician best known for being the bass guitarist in the original line-up of the punk rock band the Sex Pistols. He is credited as a co-author on 10 of the 12 songs on Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols, although he had left the band while the album was being recorded. He left the band in 1977 over creative differences with the other band members.

Since leaving the Sex Pistols in 1977, he has performed with several other bands, as well has his own solo work. After the death of his replacement in the Sex Pistols, Sid Vicious, Matlock has resumed bass guitar duties for subsequent Sex Pistols reunions, including the 1996 Filthy Lucre Tour, the 2002 concert to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of Elizabeth II, their 2003 North American Piss Off Tour and their 2007-2008 UK and Europe Combine Harvester Tour.