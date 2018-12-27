Rival ConsolesBorn 10 November 1985
Rival Consoles
1985-11-10
Rival Consoles is the stage name of Ryan Lee West, an English electronic musician from Leicester.
West learned to play guitar in his youth, but later switched to electronic production, studying music technology at De Montfort University. He initially used the stage name Aparatec, releasing an EP of material under that name in 2007. His first release as Rival Consoles was issued later in 2007 by the label Erased Tapes, which has (As of 2018) released all of his albums and EPs.
Unfolding
Rival Consoles
Unfolding
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y8bk6.jpglink
Unfolding
Last played on
Untravel
Rival Consoles
Untravel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y8bpg.jpglink
Untravel
Last played on
Them Is Us
Rival Consoles
Them Is Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y8bk6.jpglink
Them Is Us
Last played on
Soul
Rival Consoles
Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y8bk6.jpglink
Soul
Last played on
Dreamer's Wake
Rival Consoles
Dreamer's Wake
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y8bk6.jpglink
Dreamer's Wake
Last played on
Recovery
Rival Consoles
Recovery
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02g3zbc.jpglink
Recovery
Last played on
Ritual Song
Rival Consoles
Ritual Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y8bk6.jpglink
Ritual Song
Last played on
Memory Arc
Rival Consoles
Memory Arc
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y8bk6.jpglink
Memory Arc
Last played on
Sun's Abandon
Rival Consoles
Sun's Abandon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y8bk6.jpglink
Sun's Abandon
Last played on
Hidden
Rival Consoles
Hidden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y8bk6.jpglink
Hidden
Last played on
Phantom Grip
Rival Consoles
Phantom Grip
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y8bk6.jpglink
Phantom Grip
Last played on
Persona
Rival Consoles
Persona
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y8bk6.jpglink
Persona
Last played on
Untravel
Rival Consoles
Untravel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y8bk6.jpglink
Untravel
Last played on
I Think So
Rival Consoles
I Think So
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y8bk6.jpglink
I Think So
Last played on
Night Melody
Rival Consoles
Night Melody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y8bk6.jpglink
Night Melody
Last played on
Sonne
Rival Consoles
Sonne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y8bk6.jpglink
Sonne
Last played on
Howl
Rival Consoles
Howl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042z1b2.jpglink
Howl
Last played on
Func
Rival Consoles
Func
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y8bk6.jpglink
Func
Last played on
Walls
Rival Consoles
Walls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y8bk6.jpglink
Walls
Last played on
