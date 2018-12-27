Rival Consoles is the stage name of Ryan Lee West, an English electronic musician from Leicester.

West learned to play guitar in his youth, but later switched to electronic production, studying music technology at De Montfort University. He initially used the stage name Aparatec, releasing an EP of material under that name in 2007. His first release as Rival Consoles was issued later in 2007 by the label Erased Tapes, which has (As of 2018) released all of his albums and EPs.