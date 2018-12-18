Phil CoulterBorn 19 February 1942
Phil Coulter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqnvn.jpg
1942-02-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/803ead8d-cdc8-4080-85bb-9ac4311edf07
Phil Coulter Biography (Wikipedia)
Phil Coulter (born 19 February 1942) is a musician, songwriter and record producer from Derry, Northern Ireland. He was awarded the Gold Badge from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors in October 2009.
Coulter has amassed 23 platinum discs, 39 gold discs, 52 silver discs, two Grand Prix Eurovision awards; five Ivor Novello Awards, which includes Songwriter of the Year; three American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers awards; a Grammy Nomination; a Meteor Award, a National Entertainment Award and a Rose d'or d'Antibes. He is one of the biggest record sellers in his native land.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Phil Coulter Tracks
Jingle Bells
Phil Coulter
Jingle Bells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvn.jpglink
Jingle Bells
Last played on
Steal Away
Phil Coulter
Steal Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvn.jpglink
Steal Away
Last played on
Thank God This Was My Life
Phil Coulter
Thank God This Was My Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvn.jpglink
Thank God This Was My Life
Last played on
Puppet on a String, Congratulations
Phil Coulter
Puppet on a String, Congratulations
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvn.jpglink
Puppet on a String, Congratulations
Last played on
Shores of the swilly
Phil Coulter
Shores of the swilly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvn.jpglink
Shores of the swilly
Last played on
The Town I Loved So Well
Phil Coulter
The Town I Loved So Well
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvn.jpglink
The Town I Loved So Well
Last played on
Dreaming My Dreams
Phil Coulter
Dreaming My Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvn.jpglink
Dreaming My Dreams
Scorn Not His Simplicity
Phil Coulter
Scorn Not His Simplicity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvn.jpglink
The Water is Wide
Phil Coulter
The Water is Wide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvn.jpglink
The Water is Wide
Gold and Silver Days
Phil Coulter
Gold and Silver Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvn.jpglink
Gold and Silver Days
The Flower of Magherally
Phil Coulter
The Flower of Magherally
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvn.jpglink
The Old Man
Phil Coulter
The Old Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvn.jpglink
The Old Man
Carrickfergus
Phil Coulter
Carrickfergus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvn.jpglink
Carrickfergus
Nantucket Sunrise
Phil Coulter
Nantucket Sunrise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvn.jpglink
Nantucket Sunrise
Last played on
Thank God For My Life
Phil Coulter
Thank God For My Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvn.jpglink
Thank God For My Life
Last played on
Home from the Sea
Phil Coulter
Home from the Sea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvn.jpglink
Home from the Sea
My Lagan Love
Phil Coulter
My Lagan Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvn.jpglink
My Lagan Love
Lough Swilly Railway
Phil Coulter
Lough Swilly Railway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvn.jpglink
Lough Swilly Railway
Our Quiet Hero
Phil Coulter
Our Quiet Hero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvn.jpglink
Our Quiet Hero
Appalachian Roundup
Phil Coulter
Appalachian Roundup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvn.jpglink
Appalachian Roundup
Love's Old Sweet Song
Phil Coulter
Love's Old Sweet Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvn.jpglink
Love's Old Sweet Song
Last played on
Highland Cathedral
Phil Coulter
Highland Cathedral
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvn.jpglink
Highland Cathedral
Last played on
Bright Brand New Day
Phil Coulter
Bright Brand New Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvn.jpglink
Bright Brand New Day
Last played on
Coney island
Phil Coulter
Coney island
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvn.jpglink
Coney island
Last played on
The town I loved so well
Phil Coulter
The town I loved so well
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvn.jpglink
The town I loved so well
Last played on
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2013
Belfast
7 Sep 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edrnc8/acts/ab4p5v
Belfast
2013-09-07T11:06:19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01fxnbk.jpg
7
Sep
2013
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2013
Belfast
City of Culture 2013: Sons and Daughters
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4rxn3
Derry-Londonderry
2013-01-20T11:06:19
20
Jan
2013
City of Culture 2013: Sons and Daughters
Derry-Londonderry
