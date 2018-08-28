Little Willie LittlefieldBorn 16 September 1931. Died 23 June 2013
Little Willie Littlefield
1931-09-16
Biography (Wikipedia)
Willie Littlefield, Jr., billed as Little Willie Littlefield (September 16, 1931 – June 23, 2013), was an American R&B and boogie-woogie pianist and singer whose early recordings "formed a vital link between boogie-woogie and rock and roll". Littlefield was regarded as a teenage wonder and overnight sensation when in 1949, at the age of 18, he popularized the triplet piano style on his Modern Records debut single, "It's Midnight". He also recorded the first version of the song "Kansas City" (originally issued as "K. C. Lovin'"), in 1952.
Long About Midnight
KC Lovin (Kansas city)
Moon Is Rising
Kansas City Aka KC Lovin'
Merry Christmas
The Breeze
It's Midnight (No Place to Go)
Kansas City
K C Lovin
