Cab Calloway & His Orchestra
The Calloway Boogie
The Calloway Boogie
Minnie The Moocher (The Ho De Ho Song)
Jumpin' Jive
Jumpin' Jive
Kickin' The Gong Around
Kickin' The Gong Around
The Jumpin' Jive (Hep-Hep!)
The Jumpin' Jive (Hep-Hep!)
Run Little Rabbit (extract)
Run Little Rabbit (extract)
Everybody Eats When They Come To My House
Jonah Joins The Cab
Jonah Joins The Cab
Willow Weep For Me
Willow Weep For Me
Bye Bye Blues
Bye Bye Blues
Come On With The "Come On"
Come On With The "Come On"
Calling All Bars
Calling All Bars
Pickin' The Cabbage
Pickin' The Cabbage
Pluckin' The Bass
Pluckin' The Bass
At The Clambake Carnival
At The Clambake Carnival
The Man From Harlem
The Man From Harlem
Reefer Man
Reefer Man
Trickeration
Trickeration
Minnie The Moocher
Minnie The Moocher
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Blues
