Michael Lamar White IV (born June 18, 1999), known professionally as Trippie Redd, is an American rapper, singer and songwriter.

Following his high school graduation, Trippie Redd moved to Atlanta, where he met rapper Lil Wop and was eventually offered a record deal with a professional recording studio. Trippie Redd is best known for his songs "Love Scars", "Poles1469", featuring 6ix9ine, and "Dark Knight Dummo", featuring Travis Scott, with the former two songs both certified gold by the RIAA, and the latter peaking at number 72 on the Billboard Hot 100 as well as receiving platinum certification by the RIAA. In July 2018, Trippie Redd announced his debut album would be titled Life's a Trip. The album was released August 10, 2018 and debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 Album Chart selling 72,000 album-equivalent units. Trippie Redd earned his highest Billboard 200 charting in November 2018 with the mixtape, A Love Letter to You 3, debuting at number three.