Zoltán Székely
Zoltán Székely
1903-12-08
Zoltán Székely Biography (Wikipedia)
Zoltán Székely (Hungarian: Székely Zoltán; 8 December 1903 in Kocs, Hungary – 5 October 2001 in Banff, Canada) was a violinist and composer.
Zoltán Székely Tracks
Romanian Folk dances (Sz.56) arr. Szekely for violin & piano
Béla Bartók
Béla Bartók
Romanian Folk dances (Sz.56) arr. Szekely for violin & piano
Romanian Folk dances (Sz.56) arr. Szekely for violin & piano
Romanian Folk Dances arr Szekely
Béla Bartók
Béla Bartók
Romanian Folk Dances arr Szekely
Romanian Folk Dances arr Szekely
Quartet for strings (Op.131) in C sharp minor, 6th mvt; Adagio quasi...
Ludwig van Beethoven
Ludwig van Beethoven
Quartet for strings (Op.131) in C sharp minor, 6th mvt; Adagio quasi...
Quartet for strings (Op.131) in C sharp minor, 6th mvt; Adagio quasi...
String Quartet in A major, Op 18 No 5
Ludwig van Beethoven
String Quartet in A major, Op 18 No 5
String Quartet in A major, Op 18 No 5
Six Romanian Folk dances (Sz.56) arr. Szekely for violin and piano
Béla Bartók
Béla Bartók
Six Romanian Folk dances (Sz.56) arr. Szekely for violin and piano
Six Romanian Folk dances (Sz.56) arr. Szekely for violin and piano
Romanian Folk Dances
Béla Bartók
Romanian Folk Dances
Romanian Folk Dances
Stick Dance (Romanian Folk Dances)
Béla Bartók
Béla Bartók
Stick Dance (Romanian Folk Dances)
Stick Dance (Romanian Folk Dances)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Proms Chamber Music 01
Victoria & Albert Museum
1998-07-20T11:57:39
20
Jul
1998
Proms 1998: Proms Chamber Music 01
Victoria & Albert Museum
Proms 1931: Prom 25
Queen's Hall
1931-09-05T11:57:39
5
Sep
1931
Proms 1931: Prom 25
Queen's Hall
Back to artist