Psapp ( or) is an experimental electronica band. The band, a duo consisting of Carim Clasmann and Galia Durant, are sometimes credited with inventing a musical style known as toytronica, a form of electronica made with toys and toy instruments (the band uses toy guitars, flutes, and a chicken they named Brunhilda). They have released four albums (Tiger, My Friend, The Only Thing I Ever Wanted, The Camel's Back and What Makes Us Glow), a Japan Exclusive Mini-Album Northdown and five EPs (Do Something Wrong, Rear Moth, Buttons and War, Hi and the iTunes-exclusive Early Cats and Tracks). They composed the song "Cosy in the Rocket", the main theme on the medical-drama TV series Grey's Anatomy. Some of their other songs have been used in other American TV shows such as The OC and Nip/Tuck as well as the UK Channel 4 TV show Sugar Rush.

On Monday 16 September 2013, announced that their fourth album What Makes Us Glow will be released on 11 November 2013 through The state51 Conspiracy. The first single to be released from this album was Wet Salt on 4 November 2013