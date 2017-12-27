Misha DidykTenor
Misha Didyk
The Queen of Spades (Act 3, Sc 1-2)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Queen of Spades (Act 3, Sc 1-2)
The Queen of Spades (Act 3, Sc 1-2)
The Queen Of Spades Op 68 - Act 3 scene 1
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Queen Of Spades Op 68 - Act 3 scene 1
The Queen Of Spades Op 68 - Act 3 scene 1
The Gambler: Act 4
Sergei Prokofiev
The Gambler: Act 4
The Gambler: Act 4
The Gambler: Act Three
Sergei Prokofiev
The Gambler: Act Three
The Gambler: Act Three
The Gambler: Act Two
Sergei Prokofiev
The Gambler: Act Two
The Gambler: Act Two
The Gambler [Igrok] - opera Op.24
Sergei Prokofiev
The Gambler [Igrok] - opera Op.24
The Gambler [Igrok] - opera Op.24
The Bells (Kolokola) Op.35 for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Sergei Rachmaninov
The Bells (Kolokola) Op.35 for soloists, chorus and orchestra
The Bells (Kolokola) Op.35 for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Past BBC Events
Proms 2011: Prom 22: Rachmaninov
Royal Albert Hall
31 Jul 2011
31
Jul
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 22: Rachmaninov
Royal Albert Hall
