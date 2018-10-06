Silver Apples
1967
Silver Apples Biography (Wikipedia)
Silver Apples is an American psychedelic electronic music group from New York, active between 1967 and 1969, before reforming in the mid-1990s. It was composed of Simeon (born Simeon Oliver Coxe III, 4 June 1938, in Knoxville, Tennessee), who performs on a primitive synthesizer of his own devising (also named The Simeon); and, until his death in 2005, drummer Danny Taylor.
They were one of the first groups to employ electronic music techniques extensively within a rock idiom, and their minimalistic style, with its pulsing, driving beat and frequently discordant modality, anticipated not only krautrock but also underground dance music and indie rock of the 1990s.
A Pox On You
Nothing Matters (6 Music Session, 23 Aug 2016)
Missin You (6 Music Session, 23 Aug 2016)
Oscillations
The Edge Of Wonder (6 Music Session, 23 Aug 2016)
Ruby
Dancing Gods
I Have Known Love
Program
Lovefingers
The Edge Of Wonder
Missin' You
Walkin'
Concerto for Monkey and Oscillator
Nothing Matters
Fractal Flow
Susie
You and I
