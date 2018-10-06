Silver Apples is an American psychedelic electronic music group from New York, active between 1967 and 1969, before reforming in the mid-1990s. It was composed of Simeon (born Simeon Oliver Coxe III, 4 June 1938, in Knoxville, Tennessee), who performs on a primitive synthesizer of his own devising (also named The Simeon); and, until his death in 2005, drummer Danny Taylor.

They were one of the first groups to employ electronic music techniques extensively within a rock idiom, and their minimalistic style, with its pulsing, driving beat and frequently discordant modality, anticipated not only krautrock but also underground dance music and indie rock of the 1990s.