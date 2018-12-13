Andra DayBorn 30 December 1984
Andra Day
1984-12-30
Andra Day Biography (Wikipedia)
Andra Day (born Cassandra Monique Batie; December 30, 1984) is an American singer and songwriter from San Diego, California. Her debut album, Cheers to the Fall, was released in 2015 and peaked at number 48 on the US Billboard 200 chart. At the 2016 Grammy Awards, the album was nominated for Best R&B Album and the album's main single, "Rise Up", was nominated for Best R&B Performance. Day also appeared alongside Stevie Wonder, who is partially credited for her discovery, in an ad for Apple TV in late 2015. Her Cheers to the Fall Tour began in November 2016.
Andra Day Tracks
Rise Up
Andra Day
Rise Up
Rise Up
Rise Up (Radio Edit)
Andra Day
Rise Up (Radio Edit)
Rise Up (Radio Edit)
Andra Day Rise Up
Andra Day
Andra Day Rise Up
Andra Day Rise Up
Mississippi Goddam
Andra Day
Mississippi Goddam
Mississippi Goddam
Rise Up - Radio 2 Session - 19/04/2016
Andra Day
Rise Up - Radio 2 Session - 19/04/2016
Rise Up - Radio 2 Session - 19/04/2016
Rise Up (Mr Benn & G Duppy Remix)
Andra Day
Rise Up (Mr Benn & G Duppy Remix)
Is This Love/One Love/Could You Be Loved (Radio 2 Session, 19th April 2016)
Andra Day
Is This Love/One Love/Could You Be Loved (Radio 2 Session, 19th April 2016)
