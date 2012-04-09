Virginia GabrielBorn 7 February 1825. Died 7 August 1877
Virginia Gabriel
1825-02-07
Virginia Gabriel Biography (Wikipedia)
Mary Anne Virginia Gabriel (7 February 1825 – 7 August 1877) was an English singer and composer. She was also known as Mrs. George E. March.
Orpheus for voice and piano
