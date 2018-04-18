Kid LocoFrench electronic musician. Born 16 June 1964
Kid Loco
1964-06-16
Kid Loco Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean-Yves Prieur, a.k.a. Kid Loco is a French electronic musician, DJ, remixer and producer. He was born on June 16, 1964 in Antony, Hauts-de-Seine, France. Allmusic considers his style to be similar to Air and Dimitri from Paris. His best-known album is A Grand Love Story (1997), and he has also compiled and mixed a DJ mix album for the Another Late Night series on Azuli Records.
He has worked with Jarvis Cocker (of Pulp), with Italian band The Transistors (Maurizio Mansueti and Luca Cirillo) and Glasgow bands A Band Called Quinn and Mogwai, and produced the album Too Late To Die Young by the British group Departure Lounge.
Kid Loco Tracks
Relaxin' With Cherry
Kid Loco
Relaxin' With Cherry
Relaxin' With Cherry
She's My Lover (Bang Bang Remix)
Kid Loco
She's My Lover (Bang Bang Remix)
The Bootleggers
Kid Loco
The Bootleggers
The Bootleggers
A Grand Love Theme
Kid Loco
A Grand Love Theme
A Grand Love Theme
A little Bit Of Soul
Kid Loco
A little Bit Of Soul
A little Bit Of Soul
Love Me Sweet (feat. Katrina Mitchell)
Kid Loco
Love Me Sweet (feat. Katrina Mitchell)
Love Me Sweet (feat. Katrina Mitchell)
Relaxin' For Cherry
Kid Loco
Relaxin' For Cherry
Relaxin' For Cherry
Spooked
Kid Loco
Spooked
Spooked
She's My Lover (Original Mix)
Kid Loco
She's My Lover (Original Mix)
She's My Lover (Original Mix)
Wrong Number
Kid Loco
Wrong Number
Wrong Number
She's My Lover
Kid Loco
She's My Lover
She's My Lover
She's My Lover (A Song For R.)
Kid Loco
She's My Lover (A Song For R.)
She's My Lover (A Song For R.)
Love Me Sweet
Kid Loco
Love Me Sweet
Love Me Sweet
Cosmic Supernatural
Kid Loco
Cosmic Supernatural
Cosmic Supernatural
