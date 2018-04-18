Jean-Yves Prieur, a.k.a. Kid Loco is a French electronic musician, DJ, remixer and producer. He was born on June 16, 1964 in Antony, Hauts-de-Seine, France. Allmusic considers his style to be similar to Air and Dimitri from Paris. His best-known album is A Grand Love Story (1997), and he has also compiled and mixed a DJ mix album for the Another Late Night series on Azuli Records.

He has worked with Jarvis Cocker (of Pulp), with Italian band The Transistors (Maurizio Mansueti and Luca Cirillo) and Glasgow bands A Band Called Quinn and Mogwai, and produced the album Too Late To Die Young by the British group Departure Lounge.