Brice PausetBorn 17 June 1965
Brice Pauset
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965-06-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8026c06b-2be7-4176-aecd-4e9184bb9e77
Brice Pauset Biography (Wikipedia)
Brice Pauset (born 17 June 1965 in Besançon) is a French composer living in Germany.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brice Pauset Tracks
Sort by
Cinq Canons
Brice Pauset
Cinq Canons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cinq Canons
Last played on
Adagio Dialletico
Trio Accanto & Brice Pauset
Adagio Dialletico
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Adagio Dialletico
Performer
Last played on
Schwarzmarkte
Brice Pauset
Schwarzmarkte
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Schwarzmarkte
Last played on
Dornröschen (Sleeping Beauty) World Premiere
Brice Pauset
Dornröschen (Sleeping Beauty) World Premiere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brice Pauset Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist