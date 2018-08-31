Didier AwadiBorn 11 August 1969
Didier Awadi
1969-08-11
Didier Awadi Biography (Wikipedia)
Didier Awadi is a Senegalese rapper and the most visible figure of Francophone West African Hip Hop. As a founding member of Positive Black Soul (PBS) with Duggy Tee, Awadi toured around the world contributing to the international popularity of Hip Hop Galsen. Awadi works as a solo artist accompanied by his crew PBS Radikal. He participates in the structuring of the musical sector in Senegal through his label, recording studio, and rehearsal space, Studio Sankara. Awadi offers a conscious and revolutionary music strengthened by articulated and rooted messages. His motivation and inspiration stands in the Burkinabé revolutionary, Thomas Sankara's phrase: "Let's dare invent our future!"
