Simona Houda-Šaturová
Simona Houda-Šaturová is a Slovak classical soprano who has had an active international career performing in operas, concerts, and recitals since the early 1990s. In 2001, she was honored with a Thalia Award and in 2007 she won the Charlotte and Walter Hamel Award for outstanding vocal achievement. She has worked at many of the world's best opera houses and concert stages, singing under such conductors as Rolf Beck, Jiří Bělohlávek, Sylvain Cambreling, Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos, Christoph Eschenbach, John Fiore, Ádám Fischer, Christopher Hogwood, Manfred Honeck, Sir Neville Marriner, Tomáš Netopil, and Helmuth Rilling among others.
Stabat Mater op 88
Antonín Dvořák
Stabat Mater op 88
Stabat Mater op 88
