George Pooley
George Pooley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8022ddb0-5675-4954-b405-c2943a5937e2
George Pooley Tracks
Sort by
True Englishmen drink a good health (Catch No. 45) Z284 (1688)
Henry Purcell
True Englishmen drink a good health (Catch No. 45) Z284 (1688)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
True Englishmen drink a good health (Catch No. 45) Z284 (1688)
Choir
Last played on
Back to artist