Marija "Muska" Babitzin (born June 28, 1952 in Helsinki, Finland) is a Finnish singer. She became famous in 1971 with her song Kirjoita postikorttiin ('Write on the postcard'). Her first, eponymous album was released in 1973. It featured the hit Krokotiili-rock (Crocodile Rock, an Elton John cover song).

Muska participated with her brother George Babitzin to the Finnish national final of Eurovision Song Contest, Euroviisut 1974. The entry Senhän sanoo järkikin came sixth. In 1979 she again participated in the Finnish national final with her brother Kirka Babitzin and sister Anna Babitzin. The entry Aikuiset anteeksi antaa came fourth.

Muska's brothers Sammy (died in 1973) and Kirill alias Kirka (died in January 2007) were also well-known Finnish singers.