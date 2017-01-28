The Volumes (sometimes written as The Volume's) were an American R&B vocal group formed in 1960 in Detroit, Michigan. The group's 1962 single for Chex Records, "I Love You", was a hit in the U.S., peaking at #22 that year on the Billboard Hot 100. The tune was an amalgam of doo wop and Latin beats, and was co-written by bass Ernest Newsom and the group's manager, Willie Ewing. The group recorded further singles for Chex and American Arts but never returned to the charts, remaining archetypical one-hit wonders.