Don FriedmanBorn 4 May 1935. Died 30 June 2016
Don Friedman
1935-05-04
Don Friedman Biography (Wikipedia)
Donald Ernest Friedman (May 4, 1935 – June 30, 2016) was an American jazz pianist. He began playing in Los Angeles and moved to New York in 1958. In the 1960s, he played with both modern stylists and more traditional musicians.
Don Friedman Tracks
Doors of Perception
Dave Pike
Doors of Perception
Doors of Perception
Last played on
My Ideal
Don Friedman
My Ideal
My Ideal
Last played on
