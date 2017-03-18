Dirk BrosséBelgian composer & conductor. Born 18 February 1960
Dirk Brossé
1960-02-18
City of Lost Children (1995) - City of Lost Children
Angelo Badalamenti
City of Lost Children (1995) - City of Lost Children
City of Lost Children (1995) - City of Lost Children
Orchestra
Last played on
Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence
Ryuichi Sakamoto
Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence
Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence
Last played on
End Credits from Cast Away
Brussels Philharmonic
End Credits from Cast Away
End Credits from Cast Away
Last played on
Champagne At 2:00
Dirk Bross
Champagne At 2:00
Champagne At 2:00
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Royal Albert Hall presents UK Premiere of Jaws in Concert
Royal Albert Hall
2017-10-22T11:01:48
22
Oct
2017
Royal Albert Hall presents UK Premiere of Jaws in Concert
Royal Albert Hall
