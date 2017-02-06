Lydia Ainsworth
Lydia Ainsworth
Lydia Ainsworth Biography (Wikipedia)
Lydia Ainsworth is a composer, producer and singer based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. On September 30, 2014 she released her debut album Right From Real on Arbutus Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Road
White Shadows
Wicked Game
Candle
Take Your Face Off
PSI
