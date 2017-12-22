Damian Joseph McGinty Jr. (born 9 September 1992) is an actor and singer from Derry, Northern Ireland. McGinty has been performing for over a decade, and a member of the group Celtic Thunder for four years starting when he was fourteen. On 21 August 2011, McGinty won the Oxygen reality show The Glee Project, earning him a seven-episode guest-starring role on the hit Fox television show Glee which was later extended to 18 episodes.