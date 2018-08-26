Kaleidoscope60s US psychedelic folk and ethnic band. Formed 1966. Disbanded 1970
Kaleidoscope
1966
Kaleidoscope Biography (Wikipedia)
Kaleidoscope (originally the Kaleidoscope) was an American psychedelic folk and ethnic band who recorded 4 albums and several singles for Epic Records between 1966 and 1970. The band membership included David Lindley, who later released numerous solo albums and won additional renown as a multi-instrumentalist session musician.
Kaleidoscope Tracks
Beacon From Mars
Kaleidoscope
Beacon From Mars
Beacon From Mars
Pulsating Dream
Kaleidoscope
Pulsating Dream
Pulsating Dream
Keep Your Mind Open
Kaleidoscope
Keep Your Mind Open
Keep Your Mind Open
Egyptian Gardens
Kaleidoscope
Egyptian Gardens
Egyptian Gardens
Brother Mary
Kaleidoscope
Brother Mary
Brother Mary
Louisiana Man
Kaleidoscope
Louisiana Man
Louisiana Man
Oh Death
Kaleidoscope
Oh Death
Oh Death
Elevator Man
Kaleidoscope
Elevator Man
Elevator Man
