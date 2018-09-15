Our Daughter's Wedding was an American synthpop trio from New York, consisting of Layne Rico on Synare synthesizer, Keith Silva on vocals and keyboards, and Scott Simon on bass-synth and saxophone. The group took their name from a section in a greeting card display. Equipment used in live shows as a trio: Roland Corporation RS-09, MicroMoog, Prophet-5, Sequential Circuits Pro-1, Synare 2 percussion synthesizer, Electro-Harmonix DRM-32 drum machine.