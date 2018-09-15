Our Daughter’s WeddingFormed 1980. Disbanded 1984
Our Daughter’s Wedding
1980
Our Daughter’s Wedding Biography (Wikipedia)
Our Daughter's Wedding was an American synthpop trio from New York, consisting of Layne Rico on Synare synthesizer, Keith Silva on vocals and keyboards, and Scott Simon on bass-synth and saxophone. The group took their name from a section in a greeting card display. Equipment used in live shows as a trio: Roland Corporation RS-09, MicroMoog, Prophet-5, Sequential Circuits Pro-1, Synare 2 percussion synthesizer, Electro-Harmonix DRM-32 drum machine.
