SOHNLondon-born and Vienna-based musician
SOHN
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0212dxd.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8014af67-1b04-4123-8b02-6ca85840c514
SOHN Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Michael Taylor, professionally known as Sohn (stylised as SOHN), is an English singer, songwriter, and record producer. Following the release of the 2012 EP The Wheel through Aesop, he was signed by 4AD. He released his debut album, Tremors, on 7 April, 2014 followed by Rennen in January 2017.
SOHN Performances & Interviews
SOHN Tracks
Unfold (feat. SOHN)
Ólafur Arnalds
Unfold (feat. SOHN)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1zs.jpglink
Unfold (feat. SOHN)
Last played on
saman
Ólafur Arnalds
saman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sc197.jpglink
saman
Last played on
Hue
SOHN
Hue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0212dxt.jpglink
Hue
Last played on
Nil
SOHN
Nil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0212dxt.jpglink
Nil
Last played on
Conrad
SOHN
Conrad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0212dxt.jpglink
Conrad
Last played on
Alaska (SOHN Remix)
Maggie Rogers
Alaska (SOHN Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h8bwt.jpglink
Alaska (SOHN Remix)
Last played on
Rennen
SOHN
Rennen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0212dxt.jpglink
Rennen
Last played on
Rennen (Radio 2 Session, 14th Mar 2017)
SOHN
Rennen (Radio 2 Session, 14th Mar 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0212dxt.jpglink
Rennen (Radio 2 Session, 14th Mar 2017)
Last played on
Still Crazy After All These Years (Radio 2 Session, 14th Mar 2017)
SOHN
Still Crazy After All These Years (Radio 2 Session, 14th Mar 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0212dxt.jpglink
Harbour
SOHN
Harbour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0212dxt.jpglink
Harbour
Last played on
Lights (SQL Bootleg)
SOHN
Lights (SQL Bootleg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0212dxt.jpglink
Lights (SQL Bootleg)
Last played on
Hard Liquor
SOHN
Hard Liquor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0212dxt.jpglink
Hard Liquor
Last played on
Help Me Lose My Mind (SOHN Remix) (feat. London Grammar)
Disclosure
Help Me Lose My Mind (SOHN Remix) (feat. London Grammar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6j6.jpglink
Help Me Lose My Mind (SOHN Remix) (feat. London Grammar)
Last played on
Primary
SOHN
Primary
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0212dxt.jpglink
Primary
Last played on
Signal
SOHN
Signal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0212dxt.jpglink
Signal
Last played on
Proof
SOHN
Proof
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0212dxt.jpglink
Proof
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: SOHN in the Live Lounge Late
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epfnc8
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-03-05T11:45:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01tdlt4.jpg
5
Mar
2014
Live Lounge: SOHN in the Live Lounge Late
BBC Broadcasting House
SOHN Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist