Matthew GoodBorn 29 June 1971
Matthew Good
1971-06-29
Matthew Good Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Frederick Robert Good (born June 29, 1971) is a Canadian musician and writer. He was the lead singer and songwriter for the Matthew Good Band, one of the most successful alternative rock bands in Canada during the 1990s and early 2000s. Since the band disbanded in 2002, Good has pursued a solo career and established himself as a political commentator and mental health activist. Good has received 21 Juno Award nominations during his career, winning four.
