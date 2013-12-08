La Factoría
La Factoría was a Panamanian reggaeton and Reggae en Español group led by Marlen Romero better known by her stage name Demphra. Initially the group was formed by Marlen Romero (Demphra), Johanna Mendoza (Joycee), Edgardo Miranda (MC Joe) and Pablo Maestre (DJ Pablito). Eventually Joycee, Joey Montana and DJ Pablito left the group, however, Demphra decided to carry on with the project.
