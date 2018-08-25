Alain PlanèsBorn 20 January 1948
Alain Planès
1948-01-20
Alain Planès Biography (Wikipedia)
Alain Planès (Lyon, 20 January 1948) is a French classical pianist. He started playing the instrument when he was 5 years, and was already playing with an orchestra at 8 years old. He studied in Lyon, then in Paris with Jacques Février and was the soloist of the Ensemble intercontemporain of Pierre Boulez till 1981. His recording of Préludes (Debussy) was voted classical record of the year at the Victoires de la musique classique in 1986.
