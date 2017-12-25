The Roller Disco Orchestra
The Roller Disco Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/800bbd57-3d33-4a1a-9f65-e17a920f63c2
Tracks
Sort by
We Three Kings
The Roller Disco Orchestra
We Three Kings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Three Kings
Last played on
Deck the halls
The Roller Disco Orchestra
Deck the halls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deck the halls
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist