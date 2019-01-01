Lito VitaleBorn 1 December 1961
1961-12-01
Héctor Facundo Vitale (born December 1, 1961, Villa Adelina, Buenos Aires province), known as Lito Vitale, is an Argentine musician, composer and arranger.
