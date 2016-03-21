Quadron is a Los Angeles-based Danish duo consisting of singer Coco O (real name Coco Maja Hastrup Karshøj) and musician/producer Robin Hannibal (real name Robin Hannibal Mølsted Braun). The name of the band refers to the multi-racial heritage of the band members (from "Quadroon"). The group considers itself, and the music they provide, "electronic soul music".

The self-titled debut album Quadron was released in late July 2009. Paste Magazine named Quadron "Best of What's Next" in August 2010, and New York Magazine named Quadron's self-titled album number 7 in their top 10 best albums of the year. The duo released their second studio album Avalanche in 2013.

In 2011, Quadron collaborated with American DJ and record producer Kaskade for the song "Waste Love" off his album Fire & Ice.