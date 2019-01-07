Jeffery Lamar Williams (born August 16, 1991), known professionally as Young Thug, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Known for his eccentric vocal style and fashion, he first received attention for his collaborations with rappers Rich Homie Quan, Birdman, Cash Out, Shawty Lo and Gucci Mane. Young Thug initially released a series of independent mixtapes beginning in 2011 with I Came from Nothing. In early 2013, he signed with Gucci Mane's 1017 Records, and later that year he released his label debut mixtape 1017 Thug to critical praise.

Young Thug received mainstream recognition in 2014 with the singles "Stoner" and "Danny Glover" in addition to appearances on several singles, including T.I.'s "About the Money" and Rich Gang's "Lifestyle." That year, he also signed to Lyor Cohen's 300 Entertainment and collaborated on the mixtape Rich Gang: Tha Tour Pt. 1. In 2015, he released a number of mixtapes, including Barter 6 and two installments of his Slime Season series. These were followed in 2016 by the commercial mixtapes I'm Up, Slime Season 3, and Jeffery. In 2017, he released the commercial mixtape Beautiful Thugger Girls.