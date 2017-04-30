Una Stubbs (born 1 May 1937) is an English actress, television personality, and former dancer who has appeared on British television and in the theatre, and less frequently in films. She is particularly known for playing Rita Rawlins in the sitcoms Till Death Us Do Part and In Sickness and in Health.

She is also known for her role as Miss Bat in the series The Worst Witch and has most recently appeared as Sherlock Holmes's landlady Mrs Hudson in the BAFTA award-winning television series Sherlock.