LucianaUK pop/dance singer Luciana Caporaso. Born 23 June 1973
1973-06-23
Luciana Caporaso (born 23 June 1973 in London), simply known as Luciana, is an English artist, actress, singer and songwriter. She is of English and Italian heritage.
Yeah Yeah
Bodyrox
Come On Girl (feat. Luciana)
Taio Cruz
Go Go Go (feat. Luciana)
Lethal Bizzle
Flakka
Will Sparks
Yeah Yeah (Tom Staar Remix)
Dave Audé
Night Shine (Bear Grillz remix) (feat. Luciana)
Excision
