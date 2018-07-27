Tommy TutoneFormed 1978
Tommy Tutone
1978
Tommy Tutone Biography (Wikipedia)
Tommy Tutone is a power pop band, best known for its 1981 hit "867-5309/Jenny", which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Tommy Tutone Tracks
867-5309/Jenny
Tommy Tutone Links
