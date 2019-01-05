The Teardrop ExplodesFormed 1978. Disbanded 1982
The Teardrop Explodes were an English post-punk/neo-psychedelic band formed in Liverpool in 1978. Best known for their Top Ten UK single "Reward" (which is still a staple of 1980s alternative pop compilations), the group originated as a key band in the emerging Liverpool post-punk scene of the late 1970s, the group also launched the career of group frontman Julian Cope as well as that of keyboard player and co-manager David Balfe (later a record producer, A&R man and founder of Food Records). Other members included early Smiths producer Troy Tate.
Along with other contemporary Liverpudlian groups, The Teardrop Explodes played a role in returning psychedelic elements to mainstream British rock and pop, initially favouring a modernised version of lightly psychedelic late 60s-influenced beat-group sound (sometimes described as "bubblegum trance") and later exploring more experimental areas. In addition to their musical reputation, the band (and Cope in particular) had a reputation for eccentric pronouncements and behaviour, sometimes verging on the self-destructive. These featured strongly in contemporary press accounts and were later expanded on in Cope's 1993 memoir Head On.
- Julian Cope: Meeting John Peelhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03y2jsq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03y2jsq.jpg2016-06-12T05:44:00.000Z"I met John Peel once...he was in a field...and he looked scared"https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03y2jsv
Julian Cope: Meeting John Peel
- Clive Langer on Madness, Shipbuilding and new ventureshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02f6dc7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02f6dc7.jpg2014-12-14T14:26:00.000ZSuper-producer Clive Langer talks about fronting his own band after 35 years of producing iconic albums for others (including Elvis Costello, Morrissey and The Teardrop Explodes).https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02f6dfv
Clive Langer on Madness, Shipbuilding and new ventures
