Robert ChildsUK Euphonium player and conductor. Born 5 April 1957
Robert Childs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1957-04-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7fff58ad-19b0-44aa-8150-fb83d2935580
Robert Childs Tracks
Sort by
Attack Of The Killer Trombones
Robert Childs
Attack Of The Killer Trombones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtlg6.jpglink
Attack Of The Killer Trombones
Last played on
He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother
Bobby Scott
He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt22.jpglink
He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother
Last played on
Mist of the Afan Forest (Brass Triumphant)
Gareth Wood
Mist of the Afan Forest (Brass Triumphant)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtlg6.jpglink
Mist of the Afan Forest (Brass Triumphant)
Last played on
Fugue from Young Person's Guide To The Orchestra
Benjamin Britten
Fugue from Young Person's Guide To The Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Fugue from Young Person's Guide To The Orchestra
Diversions After Purcell
Purcell, Foden’s Band, Jonathan Bates & Robert Childs
Diversions After Purcell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diversions After Purcell
Composer
12th Street Rag
Eubay Bowman, Foden’s Band, John Barber, Hall & Robert Childs
12th Street Rag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
12th Street Rag
Composer
Memories Of A Lost Child
Ben Hollings, Foden’s Band & Robert Childs
Memories Of A Lost Child
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Memories Of A Lost Child
Composer
Elfriede
George Swift, Foden’s Band, Gary Curtin, Catherall & Robert Childs
Elfriede
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elfriede
Composer
Music Arranger
Mexican Hat Dance
Traditional, Cory Band, Ian Williams, Webster & Robert Childs
Mexican Hat Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtlg6.jpglink
Mexican Hat Dance
Composer
Music Arranger
Last played on
1812 Overture
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
1812 Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
1812 Overture
Performer
Last played on
Varied Mood
Ray Woodfield
Varied Mood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Varied Mood
Last played on
King Of Pop
Michael Jackson
King Of Pop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlx8.jpglink
King Of Pop
Last played on
Napoli
Bellstedt, Grimethorpe Colliery Band & Robert Childs
Napoli
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt22.jpglink
Napoli
Composer
Last played on
The Melody Shop
Karl L. King
The Melody Shop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt22.jpglink
The Melody Shop
Last played on
Further Adventure of the Same
Nigel Clark, Robert Childs & Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Further Adventure of the Same
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt22.jpglink
Further Adventure of the Same
Composer
Concerto Classico
Joseph Horowitz, Alexis Demailly, Jamie Smith, Robert Childs & Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Concerto Classico
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt22.jpglink
Concerto Classico
Composer
Performer
Salamander
John McCabe
Salamander
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16b.jpglink
Salamander
Sunset Rhapsody
Eric Ball
Sunset Rhapsody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt22.jpglink
Sunset Rhapsody
Last played on
Rhapsodic Variations - My Strength My Tower
Dean Goffin
Rhapsodic Variations - My Strength My Tower
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt22.jpglink
Rhapsodic Variations - My Strength My Tower
Last played on
Whitsun Wakes
Michael Ball
Whitsun Wakes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt22.jpglink
Whitsun Wakes
Last played on
American Dream
Elgar Howarth
American Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gx40.jpglink
American Dream
Last played on
Cantabile (for John Fletcher)
Elgar Howarth
Cantabile (for John Fletcher)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gx40.jpglink
Cantabile (for John Fletcher)
Last played on
Epic Symphony
Percy Fletcher
Epic Symphony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt22.jpglink
Epic Symphony
Last played on
Symphony in Two Movements
Edward Gregson
Symphony in Two Movements
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06576g2.jpglink
Symphony in Two Movements
Last played on
March Colonel Bogey
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
March Colonel Bogey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt22.jpglink
March Colonel Bogey
Gresford
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Gresford
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt22.jpglink
Gresford
The Peacemakers
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
The Peacemakers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt22.jpglink
The Peacemakers
For the Fallen
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
For the Fallen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt22.jpglink
For the Fallen
In the Mood & American Patrol
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
In the Mood & American Patrol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt22.jpglink
In the Mood & American Patrol
Lest we Forget
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Lest we Forget
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt22.jpglink
Lest we Forget
Les filles de Cadix arr Langford
Léo Delibes
Les filles de Cadix arr Langford
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br18p.jpglink
Les filles de Cadix arr Langford
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist