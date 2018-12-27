Typically Tropical
Typically Tropical were a British band comprising two Welsh engineers, Jeff Calvert and Max West.. They are best known for their 1975 number one hit record "Barbados" and for writing the 1978 disco hit "I Lost My Heart to a Starship Trooper" by Hot Gossip.
