MIALithuanian female pop singer. Born 19 July 1983
MIA
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983-07-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7ffd278a-99ff-4553-a722-52d51c83720b
MIA Biography (Wikipedia)
Vilija Pilibaitytė (born 19 July 1983), better known by her stage name Mia, is a Lithuanian singer, songwriter, and television host.
In 2004, Mia released her debut single "Kiekvienam", which was successful in Lithuania. Since 2009, she has hosted the show Muzikinė karuselė ("Musical carousel"). She has competed to represent Lithuania in the Eurovision Song Contest on four separate occasions; 2014, 2015, 2017, and will compete again in 2018. She placed second in both 2014 and 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
MIA Tracks
Sort by
Sunshowers (Road trip)
MIA
Sunshowers (Road trip)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunshowers (Road trip)
Last played on
Bucky - Hub Session 22/06/2005
MIA
Bucky - Hub Session 22/06/2005
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bucky - Hub Session 22/06/2005
Last played on
Goals
M.I.A
Goals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goals
Last played on
Birdsong
MIA
Birdsong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Birdsong
Last played on
Temple (SpydaT.E.K 'Twerk'd Out' Bootleg) (feat. M.I.A. & G-Dragon)
Baauer
Temple (SpydaT.E.K 'Twerk'd Out' Bootleg) (feat. M.I.A. & G-Dragon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6jp.jpglink
Temple (SpydaT.E.K 'Twerk'd Out' Bootleg) (feat. M.I.A. & G-Dragon)
Last played on
Sound of Siren (MEGAMAOR Remix) (feat. M.I.A. & Busy Signal)
Major Lazer
Sound of Siren (MEGAMAOR Remix) (feat. M.I.A. & Busy Signal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnr2.jpglink
Sound of Siren (MEGAMAOR Remix) (feat. M.I.A. & Busy Signal)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Warrior
MIA
Warrior
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Warrior
Last played on
Swords
MIA
Swords
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swords
Last played on
Attention
MIA
Attention
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Attention
Last played on
Pull Up The People - Glastonbury 2005
MIA
Pull Up The People - Glastonbury 2005
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2007
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev3dgw
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2007-06-22T10:30:06
22
Jun
2007
Glastonbury: 2007
Worthy Farm, Pilton
MIA Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist