Vilija Pilibaitytė (born 19 July 1983), better known by her stage name Mia, is a Lithuanian singer, songwriter, and television host.

In 2004, Mia released her debut single "Kiekvienam", which was successful in Lithuania. Since 2009, she has hosted the show Muzikinė karuselė ("Musical carousel"). She has competed to represent Lithuania in the Eurovision Song Contest on four separate occasions; 2014, 2015, 2017, and will compete again in 2018. She placed second in both 2014 and 2015.