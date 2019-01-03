Jamila Akiko Aba Chilombo, known as Mila J (born November 18, 1983), is an American singer, songwriter, rapper and dancer. She is the older sister of R&B singer Jhéne Aiko and is known for being in Prince's video for "Diamonds and Pearls" and appearing on tracks by RaRa, IMx, Trey Songz and Omarion. She released several singles in 2006–2009 under the name "Mila J" and then went on a hiatus for a number of years after the shelving of her original debut studio album, Split Personality, before returning as "Japallonia" in 2012 and then reverting to Mila J.

She was signed to Motown from 2013 to 2017 and released two EPs, "M.I.L.A." (2014) and "213" (2016) while signed to them. In 2017 she released two more EPs, "Dopamine" and "11.18". Mila is now an independent artist.