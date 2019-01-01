Bob Delyn a'r Ebillion
Bob Delyn a'r Ebillion are a folk-rock group from Wales, singing both in Welsh and Breton.
Fronted by the Prifardd Twm Morys, Bob Delyn a'r Ebillion played a major part in the Welsh folk revival of the early 1990s.[citation needed] Their music combines an eclectic array of influences and instruments with more traditional Welsh folk and roots sounds.
Gwyddel Yn Y Dre
Yr Afon
Dolig Del
Pethau Bychain Dewi Sant
Swn (Ar Gerdyn Post)
Angel Bach Gwyn
Fy Mendith Ar Y Llwybrau
Y Teithiwr
Y Chwedl Hon
Poeni Dim
Can Syndans
Cân John Williams
Cân Begw
Trên Bach Y Sgwarnogod
